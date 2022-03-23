SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. - Final preparations are being made for the Zags men to battle it out with Arkansas at the Chase Center Thursday to decide who will move on to the Elite 8 and who will fly home empty handed.
Head coach Mark Few and the Zags spoke to media Wednesday ahead of the game. Few said the team is grateful to be back in the Sweet 16 for the seventh consecutive year.
"We're not just taking this for granted," Few said.
Few touched on Arkansas' skill out on the open floor and that they pose a threat with their ability to draw fouls and get on the free-throw line. He's said the Bulldogs will need to put emphasis on limiting their fouls while also playing aggressive defense around the rim.
"On the flip side on the other end, they're really, really good at pressuring the ball and getting up into you so we'll have to deal with that also," Few said.
Standout Freshman Chet Holmgren seemed to be the center of attention Wednesday with questions directed at his come-up over the last year and shooting performance in recent games.
Holmgren has had an impactful first year with the Zags. He's becoming well known for his toolbox of skills as a shooter, ball handler and due to his massive 7'6" wingspan, shot blocker.
"He's hoopin' out there. He's not thinking as much and the games coming naturally," teammate Drew Timme said.
The Zags tip off against Arkansas Thuirsday at 4:10 p.m. Fans can watch on CBS. Online viewers can also stream the game with the NCAA’s March Madness Live.