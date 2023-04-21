The Gonzaga men's basketball picked up a commitment from former Wyoming star forward Graham Ike on Thursday, according to his Instagram page.
Ike was the preseason Mountain West Player of the Year last fall, though he was sidelined with an injury this past season, according to ESPN.
The Colorado native scored nearly 20 points per game in the 2021-22 season, and about 11 points per game in 2020-21. His 2021-22 performance helped lead the Cowboys to a 25-9 record and an NCAA Tournament appearance.
The announcement makes Ike the second transfer addition this year for Gonzaga. Earlier this month, Eastern Washington's Steele Venters announced his commitment to Gonzaga.
Gonzaga's Mark Few has a tall order this off-season as he seeks to replace several players that contributed to the team's Elite Eight 2023 campaign, including Malachi Smith, Hunter Sallis, Julian Strawther and Drew Timme.