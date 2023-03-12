The Gonzaga men's basketball team will play Grand Canyon University in the West region of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, the selection committee announced on Sunday.
They'll play in Denver as a three seed.
The Bulldogs wrapped up a West Coast Conference winning season by beating Saint Mary's on Tuesday. They take a 28-5 record into the tournament. Including the WCC tournament, the Zags ended their season with a nine-game winning streak.
Gonzaga Head Coach Mark Few said his team's schedule prepared them for the tournament.
"We've seen it all." Few said, "From Zach Edey, to the relentless and the pace of Alabama, to the incredible physicality an intensity to Texas, we've seen a lot."
