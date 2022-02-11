SPOKANE, Wash. - Nearly 600 students are braving the cold overnight on campus at Gonzaga for the first Tent City of the semester, ahead of tomorrow's Men's Basketball rivalry game against No. 22 Saint Mary's.
"We have pretty good attendance these days," said Gonzaga Kennel Club Social Media Chair, Adam Mazurek. "I mean, you can hear the band behind us. It's a pretty fun atmosphere."
Mazurek said they had a Tent City planned right after winter break, but the Omicron surge had other ideas.
"People were coming back from all around the country, it just wasn't a good idea to do a Tent City," said Mazurek. "But now, everyone's been back in Spokane for a few weeks, and the numbers have been going down—fingers crossed that keeps going on—but [Gonzaga] approved it and we're here and having fun with it."
Mazurek said members of the team handed out pizza to their fans this afternoon, and he's really excited for the breakfast burritos alumni are bringing for chow time Saturday morning.
"There's nothing like a Tent City," said Mazurek. "I've only gone to GU, obviously, but I don't think there's many schools that can do this and create an atmosphere where people will come out and have this much fun in 30 degree weather, bundle up for a game the next day and sleep in a tent, but that's what we do here."
Especially ahead of a big West Coast Conference game against a nationally-ranked rival.
"I love playing Saint Mary's," Mazurek enthused. "Saint Mary's is one of the most fun games of the year. They always come ready to play us, and we're ready to play them. The crowd knows Saint Mary's real well. I'd say there's no love lost."
Tip-off between the No. 2 ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs and No. 22 ranked Saint Mary's Gaels is at 7 p.m. on Saturday night at McCarthey Athletic Center, on Gonzaga's campus. The game airs on ESPN2.