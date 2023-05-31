Tonight is the deadline for players to make the decision to stay in the NBA Draft or continue to keep their college eligibility.
Gonzaga guard Malachi Smith has decided that he will keep his name in the NBA Draft pool. This is officially closing the door on him returning to Spokane for another season, according to the Spokesman Review.
In his one season at Gonzaga, Smith was the West Coast Conference sixth man of the year. He was averaging about 8.5 points off the bench.
The only other Gonzaga player that we are not sure about as of now is Anton Watson.
The latest information shows that his name is still in the draft pool, but he still has until 8:59 tonight to make his final decision.