SPOKANE, Wash. — The highly touted four-star transfer Marcus Adams Jr. will not be playing for the Gonzaga Bulldogs according to reports.
NEWS: Freshman small forward Marcus Adams Jr. will no longer be attending Gonzaga, he tells @On3sports. The former 4⭐️ recruit initially enrolled at Kansas before entering the transfer portal after the deadline. Adams will remain in the transfer portal and has officially… pic.twitter.com/SOtECWFPPT— Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) August 27, 2023
Adams Jr. transferred from Kansas to Gonzaga last month before decommitting again from the Bulldogs on Sunday and according to Joe Tipton, Adams will stay in the transfer portal and has reopened his recruitment.
In high school, Adams averaged 28.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game and was the No. 8 small-forward prospect in the 2023 class and No. 11 prospect in California according to 247Sports.