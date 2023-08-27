Marcus Adams Jr.
Gonzaga University Athletics
SPOKANE, Wash. — The highly touted four-star transfer Marcus Adams Jr. will not be playing for the Gonzaga Bulldogs according to reports.
Adams Jr. transferred from Kansas to Gonzaga last month before decommitting again from the Bulldogs on Sunday and according to Joe Tipton, Adams will stay in the transfer portal and has reopened his recruitment.
 
In high school, Adams averaged 28.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game and was the No. 8 small-forward prospect in the 2023 class and No. 11 prospect in California according to 247Sports.
https://twitter.com/TiptonEdits/status/1695921151539622365

