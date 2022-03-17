zags
Torrey A. Vail

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Drive for the Title has begun for the Zags as they take on Georgia State Thursday afternoon. 

PHOTOS COURTESY TORREY VAIL

Zags take on March Madness: Round one

