Jimmy Fallon is going all in on Gonzaga.
On his show Monday night, he announced the Bulldogs are his team to take home the NCAA National Championship.
He also announced he is sending every student a "rowdy rag" which has Gonzaga's logo on hit.
Fallon asked that during the Zags first game, Thursday against Georgia State, when the play clock hits 11:35 (which is the time the Tonight show airs), students stand up and dance.
