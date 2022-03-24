Stage is set for Sweet 16: Gonzaga vs. Arkansas

No. 1 Gonzaga (28-3) plays No. 4 Arkansas (27-8) after overcoming slow starts against Georgia State and Memphis. The Zags had to erase a 12-point deficit early in the second half to get past ninth-seeded Memphis and advance to the Sweet 16 for a seventh straight time.
“From here on out, they’re all tough,” coach Mark Few said.
Arkansas was pushed to the limit by double-digit seeds Vermont and New Mexico State. The Razorbacks struggled offensively in both games but their defense has been nails.
The other West game pits second-seeded Duke (30-6) against No. 3 Texas Tech (27-9). A hard-earned 85-76 win over Tom Izzo and Michigan State sends Mike Krzyzewski west to his record 26th Sweet 16. The Red Raiders, with first-year coach Mark Adams, made it past the second round for the first time since their run to the 2019 national championship game.
Tip-off for Zags/Razorbacks is set for 4:09pm.