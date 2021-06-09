WASHINGTON - On Wednesday, Gonzaga men's basketball coach Mark Few took the floor to address a Congress led committee about standards of how college athletes should be paid through endorsement deals.
The hearing was convened by Sen. Maria Cantwell, a Washington Democrat and Senate Commerce Committee member.
According to our partners at The Spokesman-Review, the committee is tasked with addressing multiple proposals on how student-athletes should be compensated for their name, image and likeness (NIL).
“We are at a critical juncture in college athletics and it really isn’t an exaggeration to say the future of college sports is in jeopardy,” Few told the committee. “We absolutely should have addressed these NIL rights a long time ago, and I’m embarrassed that we’re here having to deal with it right now.”
Criticism of the NCAA is prompting Congress to act to standardize how athletes are compensated while in school. So far, more than a dozen states have already passed their own NIL laws, according to our partners at The Spokesman-Review.
“These changes are long, long overdue,” Few said. “All athletes deserve to use their own name, image and likeness in commercial endorsements and on social media, and I am very much in favor of them profiting as much as they possibly can from this.”
Currently, Washington does not have NIL laws but Oregon is considering a bill that requires schools to make royalty payments.
“With us being a state without NIL, it’s certainly going to impact recruiting in a huge way,” said Few.