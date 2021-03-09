A nail-biter game ends with Gonzaga Men's Basketball defeating BYU 88-78 making GU the WCC champions.
"We needed a game like that, we needed adversity, and a punch in the face," Coach Mark Few said. "I was hoping we would face this at some point."
In the first half, Gonzaga was down double digits, the first time the team was down double digits all season.
Jalen Suggs said, "I haven't stopped smiling since the confetti started falling."
Suggs said he agrees with Coach Few about needing a hard game.
Both Gonzaga Men's and Women's basketball clutched the WCC title Tuesday.
The last time both teams were WCC champions the same year was 2018.