Multiple reports have surfaced saying that longtime assistant coach for Gonzaga Men's Basketball, Tommy Lloyd, has accepted the job as the new head coach at the University of Arizona.
Lloyd blossomed his career as a coach and recruiter for Gonzaga, landing some of Gonzaga's biggest stars such as Sabonis, Olynyk, Morrison, Hachimura, Pangos, Tillie, and more.
Aside from his recruiting, Lloyd has served under legendary Gonzaga head coach Mark Few from the beginning, coaching from the sidelines through dozens of NCAA tournament appearances, including two national championships.
Lloyd will now head to Tucson Arizona to coach the Arizona Wildcats in the PAC 12 conference. Arizona has a brief history of playing Gonzaga in non-conference matchups, with the last meeting coming in 2019.
Gonzaga will now look to find a replacement for Lloyd behind head coach Mark Few, who has shown no indications of leaving in the near future.
BREAKING: Arizona is set to hire Gonzaga Coach-in-Waiting Tommy Lloyd, sources told @stadium.— Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 14, 2021
HUGE upside. Terrific recruiter, has had major coaching responsibilities with Mark Few, and helped build the Zags program into what it is.