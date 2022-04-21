SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga's Andrew Nembhard is the latest zag to declare for the NBA draft, he announced Thursday.
The senior told ESPN he will be giving up his extra year of eligibility he was granted due to COVID.
"Coming to Gonzaga was truly one of the best decisions I have ever made, and I am so grateful for this place," he wrote on Twitter.
Thank you Gonzaga!🐶 #zagup
Nembhard came to Gonzaga as a transfer from Florida. He thought he would have to wait a full season before taking to the court but was allowed to begin playing immediately.