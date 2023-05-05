Gonzaga women’s golfer Cassie Kim was selected as an individual for the 2023 NCAA Regionals.
Kim will compete in the Pullman Regional at the Palouse Ridge Golf Club May 8-10.
The senior is the first Zag chosen for the NCAA Regionals since Bianca Pagdanganan earned an invitation in 2017 starting in Albuquerque, N.M., before advancing to the NCAA Championships in Sugar Grove, Ill.
Kim finished the regular season with a team-best 73.30 average round score, which ranks fifth all-time in program history. She has a 74.82 career round average in 91 rounds, which ranks fourth all-time at GU.
The top five teams and the low individual not on an advancing team from each regional site will advance to play in the national championships to be played May 19-24 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Championship play will be hosted by Arizona State and The Thunderbirds, with the final three days of the championships televised live by the GOLF Channel.