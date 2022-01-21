SWX's Most Popular
- Highest ranked female underclassman in the U.S. claims first place at The Podium's first high school Invitational
- Gonzaga back at No. 1 in AP Top 25; Auburn up to No. 2
- 'It's been perfect for us so far': With Kansas matchup looming, Tanner and Jacob Groves embrace life as Oklahoma Sooners
- Recap and highlights: No. 1 Gonzaga breaks away in second half to beat San Francisco 78-62
- Seahawks begin search for new defensive coordinator
- 'We grew up playing at the Warehouse': Tanner and Jacob Groves lean on their Spokane roots while making Big 12 transition
- WCC Reschedules Zags February Games
- Washington State kicker Andrew Boyle enters transfer portal
- High School Basketball - Jan. 20, 2022
- A conundrum at No. 1: Voters explain reasons for ranking Gonzaga, Auburn No. 1 in AP Top 25 poll
