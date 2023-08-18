...Windy and very dry conditions Friday...
.A dry cold front will usher in critical fire weather conditions
on Friday.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM PDT
FRIDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR ALL OF EASTERN
WASHINGTON AND NORTH IDAHO...
* Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 101 Northern and Central
Idaho Panhandle (Zone 101), Fire Weather Zone 696 East
Washington Central Cascades (Zone 696), Fire Weather Zone 697
East Portion of North Cascades National Park/Lake Chelan
National Recreation Area (Zone 697), Fire Weather Zone 698
East Washington North Cascades (Zone 698), Fire Weather Zone
699 Okanogan Highlands and Kettle Mountains (Zone 699), Fire
Weather Zone 700 Selkirk Mountains of Northeast Washington
(Zone 700), Fire Weather Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast
Washington (Zone 701), Fire Weather Zone 702 Colville
Reservation (Zone 702), Fire Weather Zone 703 Okanogan Valley
(Zone 703), Fire Weather Zone 704 Methow Valley (Zone 704),
Fire Weather Zone 705 Foothills of Central Washington Cascades
(Zone 705), Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone
706), Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707),
Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -
Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower
Palouse -Snake River (Zone 709).
* Winds: West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 MPH.
* Relative Humidities: 7 to 15 percent valleys and 13 to 20
percent mountains.
* Impacts: Any new or existing fires will have the potential to
spread rapidly.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
Weather Alert
An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the following agencies:
Washington Department of Ecology in Spokane
Washington Department of Ecology in Yakima
Colville Confederated Tribes
Kalispel Indian Community
Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency
Spokane Tribe
An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Adams, Asotin, Chelan,
Douglas, Ferry, Grant, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane,
Stevens, and Whitman Counties through 9 a.m. Monday August 21 due to
wildfire smoke from local and Canadian fires. Particulate matter
(PM2.5) is Unhealthy in many areas, which will continue into the
weekend.
Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is
Unhealthy, everyone should take steps to reduce exposure. Limit time
outside, avoid strenuous outdoor activity, and follow tips for
cleaner indoor air. Stay cool and hydrated in the excessive heat.
Burning restrictions are in effect.
