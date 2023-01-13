Part Three of our High School Sports Focus Show-enjoy the highlights!
BOYS SCORES:
MT. SPOKANE 46, GONZAGA PREP 38
RIDGELINE 65, UNIVERSITY 55
DEER PARK 68, COLVILLE 60
LAKESIDE 57, MEDICAL LAKE 31
GIRLS SCORES:
LAKESIDE 67, MEDICAL LAKE 40.
