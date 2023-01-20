Part one of our High School Sports Focus Show from January 20th, 2023!
SCORES:
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 69, Valley Christian 25 (BOYS)
Almira/Coulee-Hartline 50, Valley Christian 25 (GIRLS)
Medical Lake 62, Newport 26 (GIRLS)
