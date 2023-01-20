Part two of our High School Sports Focus Show from January 20th, 2023!
GIRLS SCORES:
Coeur d'Alene 64, Post Falls 40
Lake City 76, Lewiston 45
Central Valley 65, Gonzaga Prep 53
Mead 61, University 47
Mt. Spokane 62, North Central 42
Part two of our High School Sports Focus Show from January 20th, 2023!
GIRLS SCORES:
Coeur d'Alene 64, Post Falls 40
Lake City 76, Lewiston 45
Central Valley 65, Gonzaga Prep 53
Mead 61, University 47
Mt. Spokane 62, North Central 42
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.