Part Three of our High School Sports Focus Highlight Show from September 30th, featuring highlights from GSL Slowpitch Softball highlights from earlier in the week and our plays of the night!
SWX's Most Popular
Articles
- Commentary: The Huskies have already washed away bad taste of last season. The wins — and good vibes — are back
- Friday Night (High)lights: Heavyweights tussle in GSL's upper division; Contenders emerge in 2A
- Signature event: Greater Spokane League goes under the lights at Merkel for slowpitch softball showcase
- EWU notebook: Montana State's Tommy Mellott leaves with injury; Micah Smith gets running game going
- Student Athlete of the Week: Molly Fisher (West Valley Soccer)
- As Gonzaga honors former standout Sophie Whittle, she and other women's players reflect on impact of Serena Williams
- Washington State guard Myles Rice diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma
- Week 5 prep football preview: Central Valley hosts Mead in week's sole league game between winning teams
- High School Sports Focus September 23rd - Part Two
- Prep roundup: Abby Watkins paces University slowpitch; Jennah Wanner scores twice for Gonzaga Prep girls soccer
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.