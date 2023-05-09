High school spring sports highlights from May 8, 2023:
Playoff Baseball - Rogers 3, West Valley 13
Playoff Boys Soccer - Shadle Park 1, West Valley 3
Regular Season Fastpitch Softball - Clarkston 0, Shadle Park 11
