MEAD, WASH- Local history in the making will take place at Meads Union Stadium where the very first “Battle of the Bell,” game will be played.
Normally the game is played at Joe Albi, but now the Wildcats and the Panthers have a new home. The Mead School District be welcoming fans for this game at a reduced capacity.
Mead's new home is massive in size, the stadium can hold about 4500 students for this game it’s going host 25% of that.
“We’re very excited that we’re going to be able to have 1150 fans split evenly between Mead and Mt. Spokane,” Brett Hale Assistant Principal at Mt. Spokane said, “our athletes are getting tickets to share with their family members and that is going to make up the bulk of our crowd, they are going to sit in family units at the stadium.”
Most all of the tickets have been given out to family members of the Varsity and JV team along with bandmembers, dance team members, and cheerleaders.
The band will actually will be a mixture of both Mead and Mt. Spokane students, so everyone gets the opportunity to play.
Unfortunately, there will not be a student section this year but there is still a way you can watch, KHQ-TVs sister station will be airing the game SWX at 7 p.m.
For senior quarterback Connor Marll this last year has been filled with ups and downs and he does not want to end his high school football career without the bell.
Marll says that the school district allowing a small group of fans is big deal for him.
This game has been played consistently since about 1998 since the district opened Mt. Spokane High School and the bell has exchanged hands many times over the years, but normally the game will be played with hundreds of students dressed and wild outfits.
Marll says the energy from the crowd helps energize the players on the field. Last year MSHS lost to Mead by 2 yards and he says with fan support things could look a lot different this year.
Marll having the opportunity to play one more game in a brand new stadium for him is a chance he’s not taking for granted.
“I’m just super excited, it’s always great to have the opportunity to get the bell back on our side,” Marll said, “to be ringing that especially in the new stadium— who doesn’t want to have the first Battle of the Bell win in the new stadium, that’s going to be pretty sweet if we do!”
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. tonight.