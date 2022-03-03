SPOKANE, Wash. - After the conclusion of the first day of the State B Basketball Tournament at the Spokane arena, roughly 6,000 fans filled the seats to support their hometown basketball teams.
However, not all of the support came from people who know players personally. The State B Tournament is unique because not only does it bring family members of athletes, but also community members of small towns across the state and people who just love the sport of basketball.
One of those people, is Ralph Sharp. 59 years ago this week, Sharp was in high school playing basketball for St. John where he helped to bring home a coveted state championship. His basketball dreams didn't stop there. He went on to coach for Liberty High School for almost a decade, helping to bring their boy's team to the State B Tournament several times.
Now, for the last roughly 30 to 40 years, Sharp has returned year after year to the tournament to help run the big show.
"It's great, the small communities really support their teams and their kids," said Sharp. "St. John when I was in high school, had about 120 kids in the whole school. Just watching the kids from communities like that play really hard and really well, it's good basketball and I'd encourage everyone to come down and watch the games."
When it comes to State B and what it means for smaller communities across Washington, Sharp's story is a perfect example of the legacy and commitment to good basketball that State B brings.