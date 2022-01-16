SPOKANE, Wash. - On Sunday, Jan. 16, sophomore Madison Speer from Tualatin High School in Tualatin, Oregon competed in USATF Spokane Invitational meet at the newly opened Podium and placed first in Girl’s Weight Throw with a winning mark of 42’ 7.5”.
This meet marked the first occasion for high school-aged athletes to compete at The Podium and show the community their grit. The Podium opened back in December after much anticipation with an Invitational, and the USATF was one of the eagerly awaited events announced in the lineup for the upcoming season.
The girl's weight throw event started at the beginning of the day, making Madison Speer the very first high school first-place winner at the new facility.
According to HMMR Media, the organization that publishes the National List for hammer and weight throw, Speer is the highest ranked female underclassman in the U.S. in the 20-lb indoor weight throw. Her personal record is 45’ 0”. To make the National List for weight throw, girls must throw a minimum of 42'. Speer also made the list as a Freshman last year- and she was the only Freshman girl to do so.
Although Speer is from Oregon, her father, Justin Speer, says she has some strong family connections to the Spokane area. Her grandfather, Robert Speer, grew up in Spokane and graduated from Lewis & Clark High School in 1949. And he, himself, previously worked as an accountant for Sysco Food Services Portland/Spokane and has spent a lot of time in the area.
At the USATF Spokane Invitational, Speer was competing for Super Thrower Track Club based in Sandy, Oregon where she is coached by Scott Skipper and his son Greg Skipper. Scott Skipper also coached Shelby Moran (Sherwood, Oregon) who is the Oregon high school recordholder in girls discus, weight throw, and hammer. Moran is now throwing at Arizona State University. Speer’s goals are to earn an athletic scholarship by the time she’s a Senior and to someday compete in the Olympics.