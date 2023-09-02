The Washington State Cougars opened the 2023 season with a dominating win over Colorado State, beating the Rams 50-24 in a game that had almost everything.
"Every time we needed them to go out there and keep going because of whatever happened in the game," Dickert said, "They kept it going. That's the sign of moving forward. We battled out of some holes to churn some drives out and finish in the red zone, I thought it was pretty good."
The Cougars return to Pullman for their home opener against Wisconsin September 9th.