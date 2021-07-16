Hoopfest 2021 is officially right around the corner, and with it comes new COVID -19 guidelines. All individuals who are fully vaccinated will NOT be required to wear a mask.
As you get ready to bring your best moves to downtown Spokane, here are few things to keep in mind:
Players and Spectators Outdoors (entire site) – Masks are not required for anyone outdoors but strongly encouraged for anyone that is not fully vaccinated or simply concerned with being around large crowds.
Players and Spectators Indoors (Team Check-In and Sponsor Garden) – Masks are not required for those that are fully vaccinated. Masks will be required for those that are not fully vaccinated. We will be implementing an honor system so if individuals are not wearing a mask we will assume they are fully vaccinated.
Players and Spectators Inside Medical Tents – All individuals are required to wear a mask inside the MultiCare medical tents, as they are considered healthcare facilities.
Attestation – Each player will sign an area on the scoresheets stating that they have not tested positive for COVID-19 or come in contact with someone that has recently and is not experiencing any COVID-like symptoms.
Vaccinations During Hoopfest – We will work with MultiCare and SRHD to facilitate a pop-up vaccination clinic that will run for the duration of the event and encourage those that are not playing in Hoopfest to receive their first vaccination
Rapid Testing – We will work with Spokane Regional Health District to provide rapid testing is available on Hoopfest weekend for those that are experiencing COVID-like symptoms.
For more information on Hoopfest’s new COVID-19 guidelines, go to www.spokanehoopfest.net