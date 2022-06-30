Historic. That's the one word to describe what happened today in college sports.
In 2024, the University of Southern California (USC) and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) will not be a part of the Pac-12 conference.
In a move that's probably indicative of where the college football landscape is heading... the Bruins and Trojans are packing their bags and going to the Big Ten conference in a couple years. Both schools see the writing on the wall the Pac-12 could soon be an overlooked conference, and today's news only accelerates the chances of that happening.
So how might it impact local teams?
Well things might not be looking good for Washington State University (WSU) football. If the Pac-12 does eventually dissolve completely, that would leave WSU without a whole lot of options. They could join the Mountain West Conference and play teams in smaller markets. They could also try and join other conferences, but it could be tough because of WSU's market size themselves.
As for the University of Washington (UW) football program, they have the market size to appeal to other conferences, so them and the University of Oregon (UO) could be on their way out of the conference next. There are conflicting reports today, with the Los Angeles Times saying no other Pac-12 members are expected to be added to the Big Ten, while media outlet "Fifth Quarter" is reporting UO and UW have been accepted into the Big Ten and an official announcement could come as soon as the end of next week.
While teams are focusing on their futures, the Pac-12 is focused on the future of the conference itself. They released a statement today saying they are "surprised and disappointed" by the news USC and UCLA are leaving the conference. The Pac-12 says they are confident they can continue to grow in the future.
This doesn't just impact football. WSU basketball now loses four games a season, one home and one away game against both USC and UCLA. That could hurt when it comes to trying to get into March Madness. WSU Women's Basketball went 3-1 against the Los Angeles schools last season, helping them get into the tournament.
This move could also impact other conferences. For example, the West Coast Conference, which Gonzaga University (GU) plays in. As conferences possibly become more focused on market sizes, maybe a school like GU doesn't want to get left behind, and moves to a different conference with bigger market opponents. Over the next couple years, the only things fans can do is wait and see.
Other sports are also impacted, like soccer, baseball and softball. The Apple Cup is a rivalry that's been around for over 100 years and is played across all sports, but in the matter of the next 5 to 10 years, that rivalry may not even exist anymore.
Another thing this could lead to is the creation of "Megaconferences." The Big Ten will now have 16 teams and could be looking to add even more. The Athletic is reporting the Big Ten and the Southeastern Conference (SEC) are exploring the option of loading up their conferences with 20 or more teams. With USC and UCLA already joining the Big Ten in 2024, keeping teams in a conference close to each other on the map has been thrown out the window. Meanwhile the Atlantic Coast Conference is being held together for now by its lengthy media contract that runs through 2036.