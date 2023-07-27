On Monday's Big Sky Media Kickoff show, Idaho Vandal Head Coach Jason Eck stopped by the SWX set to talk with Dennis Patchin to talk about how last year's playoff run has set the bar high in year two, a noticeable split in the media and coaches poll, and plenty more.
Idaho Head Coach Jason Eck talks expectations in year two, preseason poll
