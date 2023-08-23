The Idaho Vandals open their season next Thursday (Aug. 31.) when they take on the Lamar University Cardinals in Beaumont, TX, where the temperature is forecasted to be 100 degrees and humid come game day. To prepare for the Texas weather the Vandals have been practicing outside on particularly hot days in Moscow as opposed to inside the Kibbie Dome.
Idaho is coming off their best season in over six years that ended in the first round of the FCS playoffs under then, first year Head Coach Jason Eck. After finding success last year, the Vandals are coming into the 2023-24 season with sky high expectations.
Lamar on the other hand, is coming into the season with relatively low expectations as they are coming off back to back seasons that ended with just one win and 10 losses. The cardinals have not won more than two games in a season since 2019 when they went 4-8 and have not had a winning season since 2018, but with a nearly entire new coaching staff this tear, they will look to turn things around.
After Lamar the Vandals stay on the road as they play back to back FBS opponents in Nevada on Sept. 9. and California on Sept. 16. before opening Big Sky play at home against Sacramento State, you will be able to watch that game live on SWX.
Idaho was picked to finish second in the Big Sky preseason media poll.