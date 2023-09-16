BERKELEY, Calif. – Idaho Vandal football jumped out to a 17-0 lead, but California scored 31 unanswered points to rally for a 14–point win Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, Calif.
The Vandals opened the scoring on the first drive with a 25-yard field goal from Ricardo Chavez. Idaho has scored on the opening drive in every game this season so far.
After forcing a Cal three-and-out on the Bears' first drive of the game, Anthony Woods scored the first touchdown of the day on a 19-yard scamper after a broken trick play. The touchdown gave the Vandals a 10-0 lead with 4:21 to play in the first quarter.
Gevani McCoy notched his first rushing touchdown of the season with a two-yard dive into the end zone in the middle of the second quarter. The Vandals scored on their first three drives to take a three-score lead, but Cal would respond.
The Bears scored a 20-yard touchdown pass on the ensuing possession and added another score before the half to cut the Vandal lead to 17-14 at the break.
Cal added two touchdowns in the third quarter and a field goal in the fourth to close out the scoring and pull away from the Vandals.
McCoy was 28-46 for 279 yards and rushed for a touchdown and 33 yards. Woods carried the ball 11 times for 56 yards. Jermaine Jackson caught six passes for 63yards, Terez Traynor caught six for 71 and Hayden Hatten led all receivers with eight catches for 80 yards.
Tre Thomas led the Vandal defense with 10 total tackles, four solo, and one tackle for loss. Five other Vandals recorded at least five tackles in today's loss. Aamarii Notice recorded a sack and Keyshawn Newby-James and Malakai Williams teaming up for the second of the day.
Chavez is 5-5 this season on FGS, he only punted once today, booming a 57-yarder inside the Cal 10.
Idaho outgained California 387 yards to 370. Cal did damage on the ground, led by Montana State transfer Isaiah Ifanse, who racked up 137 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries.
Both teams are now 2-1 on the year.
UP NEXT
The Vandals take the field at the P1FCU Kibbie Dome for the first time this season, next Saturday when they host the defending Big Sky Champion Sacramento State Hornets. Tickets are still available by visiting GoVandals.com/Tickets.