Weather Alert

...Dry and Breezy Conditions on Sunday... .A dry cold front will push across the region on Sunday after a period of warm and dry conditions this week. Breezy westerly winds with continued dry conditions will bring the potential for rapid fire spread Sunday afternoon and evening. A Fire Weather watch was cancelled for parts of eastern Washington and north Idaho but gusty winds will still elevate fire conditions. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE ZONES 707, 708 AND 709... The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 2 PM to 8 PM PDT Sunday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 706 Waterville Plateau (Zone 706), Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707), Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin, Palouse - Spokane Area (Zone 708) and Fire Weather Zone 709 Lower Palouse - Snake River (Zone 709). * Winds: Southwest to West 10 to 20 mph with gusts 25 to 30 mph. * Relative Humidities: 14 to 20 percent. * Impacts: Any new or existing fires will have the potential to spread rapidly. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will in the next 24 hours in this ccase. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&