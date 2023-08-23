The Idaho Vandals are honoring Jace Malek and Collin Sather, Vandal football players who passed away from cancer in 2015 and 2019 respectively, with a memorial scholarship endowment.
Both student athletes attended West Valley High School.
The Vandals have set a goal to raise $25,000 to honor Malek and Sather through the Vandal Football Memorial Scholarship Endowment that will be awarded annually to Vandal Football players from the Spokane, Eastern Washington and/or North Idaho communities in perpetuity in their pursuit of academic and athletic excellence.
The Vandals are just over half way to their goal with eight days remaining to donate, if you would like to donate visit this website https://go.uidaho.edu/ms and click 'give now.'
The last day to donate is Aug. 31. at 11:59 PM PDT