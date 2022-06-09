BOISE, Idaho - If you've been to a high school basketball game in Idaho, you've probably noticed there's no shot clock. Starting next season, that could change, depending on what teams you're watching.
On Wednesday, the Idaho High School Activities Association (IHSAA) approved the use of shot clocks in games, and conferences can choose to implement the clocks as soon as the 2022-23 season.
The state tournaments still won't have the shot clock implemented until the 2023-24 season.
Calls for a shot clock have been increasing over the past couple years, with teams being accused of stall tactics at the state tournaments.