NEW YORK - Julian Strawther will join other former Gonzaga Bulldogs currently in the NBA as the 29th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.
Strawther gave up multiple years of eligibility to head for the NBA. Strawther was an All West Coast Conference first team player in his junior season at Gonzaga. He shot over 40 percent from the three-point line and nearly 47 percent from the field during his final season.
Strawther also had a great run during his college career, hitting multiple big shots at crucial moments in the game.
Strawther joins other former Gonzaga players in the NBA like Jalen Suggs, Domantas Sabonis and Andrew Nembhard.