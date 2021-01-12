Anthony Gordon Chiefs

SPOKANE, Wa. – Former Washington State University quarterback Anthony Gordon has signed a reserve/future contract with the Kansas City Chiefs according to Field Yates.

Gordon will be invited to the Chiefs camp where they will give him the opportunity to compete for a roster spot during offseason workouts and training camp.

Last May, Gordon signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent, but was waived by Seattle coming out of the preseason. Gordon, similar to other athletes looking to make a team, did not get a fair break this past year due to the lack of a preseason thanks to COVID-19. Hopefully he will have a better opportunity this year.

In 2019 with WSU, he threw 493 passes for 5,596 yards, 48 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions—he was also a second-team All-Pac 12 recipient.

