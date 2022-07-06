Madox Hodges isn't good at free throws, that would be understating his talent.
He's great at free throws.
The 11-year-old from Liberty Lake puts his skills at the charity stripe to the test each time he toes the line at various Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot contests.
"I practice probably six days a week," Hodges says, "Just free throws, free throws, and more free throws."
The practice has paid off.
Hodges won his age group (10-11 boys) at a local competition, then at a district level, and he kept on winning until he secured a spot in the National Finals of the Elks Lodge Hoop Shoot in Chicago in April.
Nerves? Not for Madox, who approached the tournament in the Windy City the same way he does a trip to the free throw line.
"Just another competition," he says, "got a little harder, more people."
"You just have to breathe."
With that mentality, and his trusty Chicago Bulls basketball shorts that he's had since he was two years old, Hodges stepped up and hit 24 of 25 free throws in the championship round, earning him first place.
"It was really cool, you got to go everywhere (in Chicago)," Hodges says with a smile, "and luckily I won!"
Traveling with him to Chicago were his parents and older brother Micah, who Madox looks to for motivation and competition.
"That's kind of the bar is my brother, I'm trying to stay with him," Madox says of Micah, who competed in the National Finals in 2020 in the 12-13 Boys age group, "Since he's older, if I stay with him that's really good."
Really good indeed.