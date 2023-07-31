PHOENIX (AP) -
The Arizona Diamondbacks have solidified the back of their bullpen ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, acquiring closer Paul Sewald from the Seattle Mariners in exchange for infielder Josh Rojas, outfielder Dominic Canzone and minor leaguer Ryan Bliss, according to a person familiar with the deal.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been officially announced.
The D-backs opted to be buyers at the trade deadline despite a 7-16 record in July that's caused their overall record to slide to 56-50.
Sewald has been a mainstay at the back of Seattle’s bullpen for the past three seasons.