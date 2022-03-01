JUPITER, Florida - The MLB has officially canceled the first two series of the 2022 regular season, due to ongoing negotiations over a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA).
The MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) have been negotiating for the new CBA for most of the offseason. The MLB imposed a deadline of Tuesday, March 1 at 2 p.m. PST to agree to a new CBA before the owners of the league would cancel some regular season games. That deadline passed with no agreement made, leading to the first two series of the regular season being canceled for all MLB teams. The games will not be played at a later date, meaning at the very least, this season will not have 162 games like usual.
Statement from the Major League Baseball Players Association: pic.twitter.com/rmpciPsQm4— MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) March 1, 2022
For the Seattle Mariners, this means their Opening Day on March 31 vs the Detroit Tigers is canceled, including the remainder of that series and the next series vs the Los Angeles Angels that was set to be April 4-5.
Both the MLB owners and MLBPA have ended negotiations until Thursday, March 3.
Right now, Opening Day will be in Minnesota on April 7, provided the MLB does not cancel more games.
In Spokane, the Indians' regular season will not be impacted. Opening Day is set for Friday, April 8 against Vancouver at Avista Stadium.
A statement from the Spokane Indians concerning today's announcement from Major League Baseball. pic.twitter.com/hWT2jQs1Qu— Spokane Indians (@spokaneindians) March 1, 2022