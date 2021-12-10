SRX GONZAGA DUKE 28

Gonzaga Head Coach Mark Few talks with assistant Brian Michaelson, right, during the game against Duke in the final seconds of play in the Continental Tire Challenge Friday, Nov. 27, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

 Jesse Tinsley/The Spokesman-Review

SPOKANE, Wash. - Gonzaga's Mark Few is joining USA Basketball as a full-time assistant coach, according to ESPN.

First reported by our partners at the Spokesman Review, Few is the only college coach on the staff. 

Few has worked with USA before, most recently working as an assistant coach under Spoelstra on the select team ahead of the summer Olympics in Tokyo. 

Tags