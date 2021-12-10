...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 PM
PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE...Chewelah, Boulder Creek Road, Cheney, Flowery Trail Road,
Fairfield, Orin-Rice Road, Airway Heights, Republic, Downtown
Spokane, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Odessa, Spokane Valley,
Sherman Pass, Colville, Northport, Springdale-Hunters Road, Kettle
Falls, Rockford, Coulee City, Creston, Wauconda, Wilbur, Newport,
Chesaw Road, Harrington, Davenport, Grand Coulee, Deer Park,
Ritzville, and Inchelium.
* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds may result in some downed trees and power
outages. Loose objects may become airborne.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.
&&