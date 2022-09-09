An Air Quality Alert has been issued by:
Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency
The Washington Department of Ecology has announced an Air Quality
Alert for the Spokane area, due to expected wildfire smoke from
Oregon and Idaho fires. The alert runs through Monday morning when
conditions will be reassessedd.
Burning restrictions are in effect.
Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive persons may experience
health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit
time spent outdoors. When air quality in Unhealthy, everyone should
limit their time outdoors, and people with asthma, respiratory
infections, diabetes, lung or heart disease should stay indoors.