NEW YORK - Hours after the Hornets selected Gueye with the 39th pick, he was reportedly traded to the Atlanta Hawks. Nothing has been officially announced by either team as of this time.
After declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft back on April 5, Mouhamed Gueye will begin his NBA career as a member of the Charlotte Hornets after being picked 39th overall.
Gueye put his name in the NBA Draft following a productive sophomore season at Washington State. Gueye was a first team All Pac-12 player averaging 18 points in 10 rebounds per game.
He decided to give up his remaining eligibility in order to enter the draft.
Gueye joins other former WSU Cougars in the NBA like Klay Thompson and Malachi Flynn.