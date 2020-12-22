SPOKANE, WA. - Tuesday former Coug and Golden State guard Klay Thompson posted a message on Instagram to his fans informing them he will miss out on the 2020-21 season.
“It pains me everyday knowing I won’t be able to chase a chip with my guys this year. I enjoy nothing more in life than the journey of the NBA season capped off with a title.”
In November during an offseason workout, Thompson went out with a torn right Achilles. This makes the second injury that has kept the Warriors star off the court. In the 2019-20 season, he sat out with a torn ACL in his left knee.
In his statement, Thompson stated that he is doing “everything in his power” to get back to the player he was.
“Since June 13th, 2019 I have spent countless hours trying to regain the form, I was in that you see pictured above, with a lot of heart ache along the way.”
The Warriors have been significantly impacted by Thompson’s injury. In today’s game against the Brooklyn Nets, the Warriors were defeated 125-99-- this is the worst loss they have had since their 2019 game against the Dallas Mavericks 142-94. Along with Thompson, Steph Curry is out five games with a broken hand.