...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...High temperatures in the upper 90s to low 100s expected.
This will pose a moderate risk for heat-related illness.
* WHERE...Moscow, Plummer, Grand Coulee, Pullman, Harrington,
Cheney, Worley, Mohler, Lamona, Odessa, Quincy, Ralston, Coulee
Dam, Stratford, La Crosse, Rosalia, Peck, Coeur d'Alene, Tekoa,
Wilbur, Nezperce, Craigmont, Hayden, Uniontown, Creston, Colfax,
Ephrata, Ritzville, Potlatch, Oakesdale, Waha, Post Falls, Lapwai,
Culdesac, Moses Lake, Othello, Genesee, Electric City, Gifford,
Kamiah, Coulee City, Rockford, Winchester, Spokane, Davenport, and
Lewiston.
* WHEN...From Noon today to 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures will increase the risk for heat-related
illnesses, especially for those without efficient cooling or
adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
&&