The Washington State Cougars finished the 2021 regular season on a high note, beating Washington in the Apple Cup, and landing Jake Dickert the role of full time Head Coach.

Now, the Cougs have their sights set on taking the program to new heights in 2022, as they feature a new offense with a promising transfer quarterback, a defense that could be even better than an already stout 2021 unit, and a full year with Dickert at the helm.

Austin Getz reports from Pullman. 

