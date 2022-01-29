On Saturday morning, Jan. 29, ESPN announced that NFL quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady, was planning to retire after 22 years, following the Bucs' loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday.
Tom Brady is retiring from football, multiple sources tell @JeffDarlington and @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/KK5RX40ytR— ESPN (@espn) January 29, 2022
The news made waves, with even some of his teammates tweeting responses of thanks and support to the legendary quarterback.
However, Brady's father chimed in on the matter, calling the local Bay area news station KRON4 to say, "his son is not retiring, saying that an online publication started circulating an unsubstantiated rumor."
The AP and The Athletic both confirmed a call was made from Brady to the Bucs, stating a decision on the matter has not yet been made.
Brady's agent, Don Yee, clarified, "Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what's being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon."
At this time, it appears that despite ESPN's initial report, Tom Brady is still deciding how and when he wants to retire.