SPOKANE, Wash. - With the MLB lockout heading into the regular season fans are preparing for the worst, a summer without baseball.
The Mariners have adjusted their schedule and pushed games back to later in April.
So how can you still have a summer of baseball?
WSU Cougar Baseball has games underway and they have RV tailgating currently available!
They say via Twitter “It's going to be a fun season of Coug baseball on the Palouse! And there's still time to purchase your RV tailgating passes for games this season,” you can learn more here.
RV Tailgating at Bailey-Brayton Field is 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘!It's going to be a fun season of Coug baseball on the Palouse! And there's still time to purchase your RV tailgating passes for @wsucougarbsb games this season, so don't miss out ➡️ https://t.co/LwJ7xIZu7w#GoCougs | #BackHome pic.twitter.com/wSRWuoDdgR— Washington State Athletics (@WSUCougars) March 10, 2022
Closer to Spokane, Gonzaga has games vs. Montana and WSU on March 18, 2021. You can get tickets here.
Whitworth baseball is also underway, they have games on March 12, 2021. You can get tickets here.
Spokane’s minor-league team “The Spokane Indians,” are selling single-game tickets endgame start April 9, 2021.
The team will be having events all season and the biggest one is the Redband Rally mini-season ticket plan. If you purchase them you get access to dozens of events that will be taking place. You can learn more here.