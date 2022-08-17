...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Afternoon temperatures in the mid 90s to around 100, with
overnight lows in the 60s.
* WHERE...Colfax, Chewelah, Cheney, Hayden, Rathdrum, Republic,
Moscow, Bonners Ferry, Kettle Falls, Spokane, Sandpoint, Coeur
d'Alene, Davenport, Deer Park, Pullman, Colville, and Inchelium.
* WHEN...From Noon today to 11 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
sensitive to heat. Residents without air conditioners will
experience a buildup of heat within their homes during the
afternoon and evening hours.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thursday is expected to be the hottest day of
this heatwave. Upper 90s and triple digits will be common as
temperatures climb near record highs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of
the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
&&