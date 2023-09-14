Pac-12 Announces Weekly Conference Schedule for 2023-24 Cougs MBB Season

PULLMAN, Wash. – The Pac-12 Conference released weekly matchups and site designations for the 2023-24 men's basketball season, the Conference announced Thursday. Washington State will host 10 Pac-12 games this season, concluding with a three-game homestand against Southern California, UCLA, and Washington.
The announcement reflects the games being played and the home/away designations each week of the Pac-12 regular season. Specific dates and times for each game within a week will be announced in the coming weeks, after selections by the league's television partners are finalized. All 20 of the Cougars' Conference games will be televised by Pac-12 Network, ESPN, FOX, or CBS networks.
The Cougars will begin the Conference schedule in the Rocky Mountains, facing Utah and Colorado between Dec. 27-31. After ringing in the new year, WSU returns to the Palouse for the opening home stand of league play, Jan. 3-7, hosting the Oregon schools.
With an additional week in the 2023-24 college basketball calendar, all Pac-12 league contests will be played over the course of 11 weeks after the Christmas holiday. Eight of the 11 weeks will follow the annual travel partner format, while three weeks will flex to either single-play opponents at home and on the road (Week 3), or traditional rival on the road paired with a home opponent (Weeks 8 & 10).
Entering Week 3 (Jan. 10-14) of the Pac-12 schedule, WSU will host Arizona and make a trip to Los Angeles to face Southern California. The Cougars will visit the Bay Area to play California and Stanford, Jan. 17-21. Wazzu has swept the northern California schools each of the last two road trips.
In the final week of January, the Cougars host Utah and Colorado in the final regular season conference games between the programs.
Washington State will make the trip to Seattle, Jan. 31-Feb. 4 for the first half of the Boeing Apple Cup Series against the Washington Huskies. The Cougars swept UW last season and have won six of the last eight matchups.
The seventh week of Pac-12 play finds the Cougs in Oregon to face the Ducks and Beavers, Feb. 7-11. Following the road swing, WSU returns to Beasley Coliseum for the penultimate homestand, welcoming California and Stanford, Feb. 14-18.
The Cougars' final road trip of the regular season will be to Arizona. WSU will face the Wildcats and Sun Devils, Feb. 21-25 to conclude conference road play.
Washington State will play at home for the final two weeks of the 2023-24 regular season, hosting the Los Angeles schools, Feb. 28-March 3. The Cougs will face Washington in the second half of the Boeing Apple Cup Series for the final regular season home game, March 6-9.
The 2024 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament begins March 13 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, concluding with the championship game Saturday, March 16.
WSU Pac-12 Men's Basketball 2023-24 Weekly Conference Matchups
Week of Dec. 27-31 (Week 1)
Washington State at Colorado/Utah
Week of Jan. 3-7 (Week 2)
Oregon/Oregon State at Washington State
Week of Jan. 10-14 (Week 3)
Arizona at Washington State
Washington State at USC
Week of Jan. 17-21 (Week 4)
Washington State at California/Stanford
Week of Jan. 24-28 (Week 5)
Colorado/Utah at Washington State
Week of Jan. 31-Feb. 4 (Week 6)
Washington State at Washington
Week of Feb. 7-11 (Week 7)
Washington State at Oregon/Oregon State
Week of Feb. 14-18 (Week 8)
California/Stanford at Washington State
Week of Feb. 21-25 (Week 9)
Washington State at Arizona/Arizona State
Week of Feb. 28-March 3 (Week 10)
UCLA/USC at Washington State
Week of March 6-9 (Week 11)
Washington at Washington State