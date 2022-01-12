With the Seahawks out of the playoffs this year, one thing to keep an eye on in the postseason is players from the Inland Northwest.
Here's the players to watch for in this year's NFL playoffs.
WR Cooper Kupp - Los Angeles Rams (Eastern Washington)
2021 Stats: 145 Catches, 1,947 Yards, 16 TD
Finished regular season ranked #1 among all WR in total receiving yards, #1 in targets, #1 in receptions, #1 in TD, #1 in most catches over 30 yards, #1 in yards after catch, and #1 in receiving first downs.
DE Samson Ebukam - San Francisco 49ers (Eastern Washington)
2021 Stats: 4.5 Sacks, 21 Tackles, 1 Forced Fumble
Recorded at least 0.5 sacks in 4 of final 5 games of regular season, recorded 7 QB hits between week 14-17.
S Jalen Thompson - Arizona Cardinals (Washington State)
2021 Stats: 79 Tackles, 3 INT, 7 Pass Breakups
Recorded 1 INT (33 return yards) and season-high 2 pass breakups in week 18, recorded at least 5 tackles every game outside of week 1.
WR Kendrick Bourne - New England Patriots (Eastern Washington)
2021 Stats: 55 Catches, 800 Yards, 5 TD
Recorded 40 receiving yards or more in 9 out of 17 games this season, finished regular season #44 among all WR in total receiving yards.
LB Christian Elliss - Philadelphia Eagles (Idaho)
2021 Stats: 2 Tackles
Elevated from Eagles practice squad on 1/8/2022
DT Daniel Ekuale - New England Patriots (Washington State)
2021 Stats: 4 Tackles, 2 Sacks, 2 TFL
Elevated from Patriots practice squad on 12/6/2021