SPOKANE, Wash. - No. 1 seed Gonzaga is set to take on no. 16 seed Georgia State in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. Tip is scheduled for Thursday, March 17.
Georgia State won the Sun Belt Conference this season with a 80-71 win over Louisiana in the conference title game. The Panthers are 18-10 overall on the season, with a 9-5 conference record. The team is also on a 10-game win streak.
Georgia State has played one Quad 1 opponent this season, a 79-50 loss to Mississippi State. Against Quad 2 teams, the Panthers are 0-1 with a 94-78 loss to Richmond. Georgia State is 7-6 against Quad 3 teams and 8-2 against Quad 4 teams.
Their NET ranking is 159. Gonzaga's NET ranking is 1.