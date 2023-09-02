RECAP: EWU falls in season opener to NDSU 35-10

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota -- The Eastern Washington Eagles fell to the North Dakota State Bison 35-10 at U.S. Bank Stadium Saturday.
Eastern came in heavy underdogs, and fell behind 14-0 after the Bison scored on their first two offensive drives. However, the Eagles would dig in their heels from there.
On their third drive, Redshirt Sophomore quarterback Kekoa Visperas led the Eagles on seven play, 75-yard scoring drive; capping it off with a 34-yard touchdown pass to junior Wide Receiver Nolan Ulm to make it 14-7 with just under five minutes remaining in the first quarter.
After trading possessions, NDSU would again find the endzone in the second quarter as quarterback Cole Payton slipped through the EWU defense for a 70 yard rushing touchdown.
After a missed field goal from Soren McKee and an interception from Visperas as the clock expired in the second quarter, North Dakota State led 21-7 at halftime.
Four straight punts by the two teams opened the second half, the streak finally being broken as Cam Miller scored late in the third quarter to extend NDSU's lead to 28-7.
In the fourth quarter, another Bison touchdown stretched the lead to 28 before a McKee field goal made it 35-10, which ended up being the final score.
Visperas finished the day completing 23 of 39 passes for 266 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Efton Chism was EWU's leading receiver, hauling in seven catches for 74 yards. Jakobie James caught three balls for 54 yards, and Ulm hauled in three catches for 50 yards and the touchdown.
Eastern struggled running the ball, Michael Wortham led that category with 41 yards on five carries. Malik Dotson, Tuna Altahir, and Visperas combined for 31 yards on 23 carries.
Defensively, standouts for the Eagles include safety Armani Orange, who led EWU with nine tackles. Adam Cohen and Kentrell Williams Jr. each had eight tackles, and Brock Harrison recorded Eastern's lone sack.
EWU faces Fresno State next week on the road.