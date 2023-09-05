Across the United States there is a referee shortage through out all youth sports, and in Washington, the Inland Empire Football Officials Association is looking to hire you to be on the field or court in the coming seasons.
Dennis Patchin sat down with Tyler Zyph, the president of IEFOA and Ron Schafer, operations manager to talk about the need for referees and rule changes for this football season.
Click here to visit IEFOA website, click become an official and enter your information as the first step to becoming an referee and make an impact in youth sports!